Madison Academic Mustangs become state champs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Winning soccer games can be tough, but what is even tougher is winning soccer state championships.

Photo courtesy of Jackson-Madison County Schools

Madison Academic Mustangs soccer went to state, defeating teams like McKenzie and Gatlinburg Pittman.

Their final test was Alcoa, one of the best teams in all of Tennessee.

But the Mustangs wanted it that much more, as they defeated Alcoa 3-2 in a game that went into overtime down to the wire.

This was a season where Madison became District 12A champions, Region 6 champions, an undefeated season, and now state champions.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a chance to speak with some of the players.

“My just immediate thoughts were just absolute joy that we finally got it done and all the hard work paid off,” said Braden Nye, a senior captain.

“I’m just so glad that we finally did history for Madison, and I just want to thank my teammates and my coach,” Donovan Pruitte, a senior forward.

“Well to be honest with you, kind of knew it was coming. We were in the quarterfinal sophomore year and the final last year and back to it again. I guess it was just about time,” said Kyle Korth, a senior midfielder.

They also went on to say they have a great group coming back next year, so a possible back-to-back could be in order.

But for now congrats to the Madison Mustangs.

