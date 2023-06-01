Michael Patrick O’Brien, age 51, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mike was born on October 31, 1971, in Clinton, Iowa to the late Patrick Michael O’Brien and Patricia Louise Mulyck O’Brien. He worked for Nidec in Lexington, TN as a welder for many years. Mike was a volunteer fireman for Fulton, IL, Albany, IL and Henderson County Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and was a huge Chicago Bears Fan. Go Bears!

He is survived by one son: Alex Migawa of Clinton, IA; two daughters: Allissa Migawa of Clinton, IA, Mikayla O’Brien of Parsons, TN; three brothers: Sean O’Brien (Penny) of Junction City, KS, William O’Brien (Christy) of Bells, TN, Casey O’Brien of Pinson, TN; and one sister: Kelly Concialdi (Jimmy) of Pinson, TN; He leaves a host of extended family and friends.

The O’Brien Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.