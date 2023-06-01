New game played to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new game was played in West Tennessee in the hopes of helping children in need.

The Madison County CASA organization hosted a Wedge Tournament at Leeper Lane Park on Thursday.

The tournament was held to raise funds to help abused and neglected children in the county.

Organizers say Wedge is a new sport that removes all of the barriers in golf, making it fun, easy to play, affordable, and family-friendly.

“It’s a golf-type game, but you only use one club, a wedge. And instead of hitting the ball into a small hole, you’re actually hitting it into a ring. So I think it would be sort of a toss up between golf and frisbee golf if you kind of combine the two,” said Hannah Snowden, the Executive Director of Madison County CASA.

