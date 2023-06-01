New nonprofit helps students serve internationally

Tristyn Stoop,

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Dresden-based nonprofit says that they have crossed generational barriers.

Global Citizen Adventure Corps crossed both cultures and generations with its latest travel learning experience to Costa Rica. The Dresden-based non-profit organized a program including participants ranging in ages from 16 to 84 and in diverse backgrounds from Bethel University in McKenzie to Federal Express in Memphis. Participating in the weeklong endeavor were Melanie Guinn, Misty Evans, Judy Shipp, Juan Shipp, Kristina Franklin, Christine Fox, Stacie Freeman, Kaitlyn Woodland, Laynna Salvador Perez (seated), Megan Shipp, Aiden Koelling, Ana Maria Umana (local cultural guide), Amy Moser, Julie Hill, and Jeff Franklin. (Photo courtesy of GCAC)

Global Citizen Adventure Corps, or GCAC, says that in May, learners worked with volunteers at the Rescue Center Costa Rica to support the rescue’s efforts to end wildlife trafficking.

GCAC says their spring trip was their fourth since organizing as a nonprofit last year. They say that their goal is to “cultivate global citizen leaders through education, travel, and service opportunities.”

GCAC says that their goal is to help rural high school and university students, and people of color in larger cities, with what could sometimes be their first international trips.

Students and community members from West Tennessee learn about the culture of Costa Rica through a shared experience around the table. Global Citizen Adventure Corps offers a course for transferable college credit and a weeklong travel service experience during school breaks. When in Costa Rica, participants enjoy a traditional lunch on a day that also includes a hike to waterfalls and a tour of an organic coffee farm. (Photo courtesy of GCAC)

Founder Julie Hill shared why her and Stacie Freeman started the nonprofit.

“Both Stacie and I know the impact travel has had on our lives and the importance of sharing our commitment to care for people and the planet,” said Hill, who assumed the lead role in travel details for this Costa Rica travel service learning. “We are grateful to have a supportive and diverse board who share our vision and are ready to commit their resources and relational connections to help.”

