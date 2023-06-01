New nonprofit helps students serve internationally

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Dresden-based nonprofit says that they have crossed generational barriers.

Global Citizen Adventure Corps, or GCAC, says that in May, learners worked with volunteers at the Rescue Center Costa Rica to support the rescue’s efforts to end wildlife trafficking.

GCAC says their spring trip was their fourth since organizing as a nonprofit last year. They say that their goal is to “cultivate global citizen leaders through education, travel, and service opportunities.”

GCAC says that their goal is to help rural high school and university students, and people of color in larger cities, with what could sometimes be their first international trips.

Founder Julie Hill shared why her and Stacie Freeman started the nonprofit.

“Both Stacie and I know the impact travel has had on our lives and the importance of sharing our commitment to care for people and the planet,” said Hill, who assumed the lead role in travel details for this Costa Rica travel service learning. “We are grateful to have a supportive and diverse board who share our vision and are ready to commit their resources and relational connections to help.”

Read the full news release from GCAC here.

You can find their website here, and follow them on Facebook.

Find more local news here.