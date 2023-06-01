Nominations open for 2023 Jackson Awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — Know a community member who exemplifies the qualities of a leader?

Now is the time to get them recognition.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation says nominations for the 2023 Jackson Awards are now being accepted.

You can find forms online, but remember, the deadline to get those in is Friday, July 7.

The Foundation says the Jackson Awards began back in 2006 and are named after President Andrew Jackson.

The award is given to those who serve as leaders in arts, education, healthcare, leadership, volunteer service and youth.

The award winners honored at the annual Charity Gala on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

