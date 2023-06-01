Old Country Store hosting many free events in June

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store has a full schedule of events planned for the community this month.



















A press release states the first event will take place on Friday, June 2, featuring live music from 5- 6 p.m., with the store closing at 7 p.m. following the performance.

Additionally, live music will be offered twice a week: Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. in the Delta Room of Old Country Store, and Friday evenings from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.

Guests can also take part in the Historic Structure Tours, which will take place from 10-11 a.m. on June 3 and June 17.

Also in June, the following activities are scheduled:

Fitness on The Farm at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 14

Little Folkies on The Farm at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16

Macrame Class from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, June 23 (RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/32m3v5bb)

Retired Flag Day from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 24

Community Picnic at The Farm at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

Old Country Store also reminds of their current weekly events, which include Craft Camp Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Story Time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum, and the Little Sprouts Learning Classroom on The Farm Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release, all of the events are free and open to the public. Guests can click here for more details on the events, or here for information on ticketed events.

The release states “the summer programming is part of an ongoing effort to serve the community, providing interesting, diverse, educational and engaging events for youth, seniors and families.”

