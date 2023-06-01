Pop Up Showers Continue, Hot Weekend!

We are tracking a few pop up showers again this afternoon just like we saw on Wednesday. Just like yesterday, they are fizzling out just as fast as they are popping up. If you do see rain this evening you will be one of the lucky ones. We are going to slowly continue to warm up into the weekend. We could be looking at a little cooler weather next week and find out just how hot things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was the start of June (meteorological summer) and was quite similar to Wednesday with an overall warm and nice day. It will remain a bit humid, and that led to a few isolated afternoon showers but they didn’t impact most of us. Highs again reached the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s. There was more sunshine than clouds skies should clear out for the most part tonight. The winds will go calm again tonight and chances for rain go away after the sunsets.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another warm and nice day for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the upper 80s but we should fall short of 90° for Friday. Friday night lows will again drop to the mid 60s. Friday looks to be a mostly dry day but a few afternoon and evening showers cannot be ruled out as well as a quick pop up storms. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the east. Rain chances currently sit again around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

A weak front may try to clip us this late this weekend but it looks like a dry front and will have very minimal impacts to West Tennessee. Temperatures will make it up to around 90° this weekend and it will be a bit humid but not bad at all for June across the Mid South. The wind direction will depend on how far south the front makes it and how fast it is pushed away as the weekend progresses. As of now we are expecting northeast winds for most of the weekend. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies as it looks like it will be another fantastic weekend for us here in West Tennessee. Temperatures may be a little cooler as we kick off next week if that front makes it as far south as our viewing area. If we do see a few showers this weekend Sunday evening looks to the best shot.

NEXT WEEK:

A weak front will drift through early in the week and that will drop high temperatures back into the mid 80s for most of the week. Overnight lows will in general fall down to the low to mid 60s. It will not a a very humid week so expect some pretty nice weather for the most part. We can’t rule out an afternoon shower or two each day with Tuesday looking like the best chance of getting wet during the first half of the week. Mostly sunny skies will kick off each day but during the afternoons expect partly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the north all week with sometimes coming out of the northeast and sometimes coming out of the northwest. Chances for rain do not get higher than 20% any day during the upcoming work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to climb as we kick off the month of June and stay that way for awhile. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

