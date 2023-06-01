Savannah Police release crime report for May, will continue monthly

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local law enforcement agency is making a commitment to increase transparency.

On Thursday, the Savannah Police Department released a crime report for May 2023.

The report shows a total of 71 crimes committed in the city over the past month, with drug and narcotics violations leading the major crimes.

A social media post states the department is committed to establishing a culture of transparency and accountability, which they say is critical to building public trust and legitimacy.

According to the department, new statistical software was recently acquired that allows them to generate data in real-time.

The department aims to utilize the software to post monthly data showing the activity and crime trends within the community.

Click here to visit the Savannah Police Department’s website.

For more local crime stories, click here.