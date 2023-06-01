Twilight Run in Jackson supports families dealing with loss

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Twilight Run was held in downtown Jackson on Thursday, supporting families dealing with loss.

Heaven’s Cradle is a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting and supporting families dealing with tragic loss in the form of prenatal and perinatal deaths.

During these times, they do financial support for families, funeral assistance, counseling, and more.

“And just overall community activities, like this one today, that fundraises and gets the community involved and makes them aware of this issue,” said Abbie Bayless, the event coordinator.

The event held on Thursday was their Twilight Run, which featured two races, one 5K race and a one mile race.

The route for the 5K race took runners from the West Tennessee Farmers Market through Westwood Gardens, and then back.

The one mile had runners leave the Farmers Market and make a loop behind the LIFT Wellness Center.

“I believe this is our 12th or 13th year doing the Twilight Run. It started at a rooftop near the hospital and now it has expanded to where we need the space at the Farmers Market and the Amp. So it has been around for a long time and we hope to keep it around for as long as possible,” Bayless said.

Participants paid a $35 entry fee, with proceeds going to the Heaven’s Cradle organization.

Attendees enjoyed dinner and live music from the Kimberlie Helton Band.

“Last year, Heaven’s Cradle was able to use $58,000+ in assistance to help these families. So we have some big goals this year, and we’re hoping to do even more,” Bayless said.

Jamie Grammer, one of the participants in the one mile, said this cause hits close to home for her family.

“My husband and I lost our son in 2011, at 22 weeks gestation. And Heaven’s Cradle wasn’t around then, but I know that this is a wonderful cause. I know that parents that experience loss like we did really benefit through all the funds that are raised by Heaven’s Cradle,” Grammer said. “You know, if you’re looking for a place to give your charitable dollars, Heaven’s Cradle is always in need.”

