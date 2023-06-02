Barbara Lee Thornton Thompson, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late James Warren “Jim” Thompson, departed this life Friday morning, June 2, 2023 at her home.

Barbara was born June 8, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late L.W. Thornton and Bessie Mae Williams Thornton. She received her education in the Memphis City School System and was a resident of Fayette County for fifty years. She was married June 21, 1955 to James Warren “Jim” Thompson, who preceded her in death on March 25, 2016. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Somerville Methodist Church. She loved going to family reunions and enjoyed flowers, gardening and outdoor activities.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by two daughters, Tammy Carlton (Gary) of Somerville, TN and Jamye Smith (Mark) of Lynchburg, VA; her sister, Pearl Roye of Southaven, MS; her brother, Charlie Thornton of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren, Amy McNabb (Tim), Stacey Crane (Mike), Jason Calzidilla and Eddie Calzidilla; six great-grandchildren, Jonathan Glover, Elliott Glover, Kaci McNabb, Ally McNabb, Jacob Tibbs and Meghan Tibbs; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Nash Thompson; three sisters, Irene Paine, Dorothy Percell and Francis Howell; and three brothers, Jack Thornton, Bill Thornton and Louis Thornton.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Thompson will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will be at 10 A.M. Monday, June 5, 2023 in Forest Hill Cemetery – Midtown in Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim McNabb, Elliott Glover, Hunter Roberson, David Dunn, Gary Carlton and Mark Smith.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

