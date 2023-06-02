Community memorial run returns, honors life of local businessman

MILAN, Tenn.–One community invites you to lace up your running shoes to honor a the memory of a local legend.

The Charlie Reagan Memorial Run is set for Saturday morning in Milan to honor local businessman and avid runner Charlie Reagan, who was fatally stabbed by a robber while working at his car shop in 2011.

This year, the race will consist of a 5K and one-mile Fun Run-walk for kids at Milan City Park.

Organizers say this run is hosted each year as way to keep Reagan’s memory alive…and run for a good cause.

Race director, Steven Reagan, says last year they raised more than $8,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and this year will be even bigger.

“This year we are almost at $11,000, all for St. Jude. And enough words can’t be expressed of thank you to all of our sponsors, to everyone who’s donated all for the kids of St. Jude,” said Steven Reagan.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and the race is set to start at 8 a.m.

Those signed up for the race will be a part of a drawing for memorabilia at the event with more items to be auctioned off to raise more money for St. Jude as well.