Deane Walton Willie departed this life on Friday, May 26, 2023, at her residence in Brownsville, TN, at the age of 78. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Poplar Corner Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Greg Bowers and Bro. Eddie Mallonee officiating. The family will be receiving friends at Poplar Corner Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Deane Walton was born on July 21, 1944. She spent time through the years while growing up between Nashville and Brownsville. She graduated from Isaac Litton High School in Nashville, TN. She obtained her EMT license from Jackson State Community College. She worked as a Court Reporter, InSouth Bank and the Haywood County Board of Education through the years. She was a member of Poplar Corner Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. She was fond of traveling and going on cruises. She enjoyed playing cards with others. She loved the holiday season when her family would gather to celebrate. Family was important to her, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Don Willie of Stanton, TN; her daughter, Rebecca Watson (James); her son, Lee Warren; her stepdaughter, Glori McStravich (Craig); her stepsons, Michael David Willie (Carolina) and Timothy Walton; her grandchildren, Ryan Lee Watson (Haley) and Amanda Watson; two step grandchildren, Sophia Willie and Sydni McStravich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy and Rebecca Mann Cummings.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.