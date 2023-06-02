Driver with revoked license for DUI collides with ambulance in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A motorist was arrested after colliding with an ambulance in Crockett County.

According to the Crockett County Ambulance Service, on Wednesday night, an ambulance had all emergency lights activated while conducting a primary search for a potential crash victim on Highway 412.

They say a motorist, with a revoked license for DUI, attempted to pass the ambulance and clipped its front bumper, then left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby field.

The Crockett County Ambulance Service says the Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate, and the driver was arrested for driving on a revoked license.

While the driver’s vehicle received significant damage, the ambulance only received minor damage and no injuries were reported.

The identity of the driver has not been confirmed by authorities at this time. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information, and we’ll provide an update once details become available.

