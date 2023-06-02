Hot Weekend on the Way for West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We are watching another round of quick pop up showers today across West Tennessee. There are a few storms near the Mississippi River but they are moving away from us. Some smaller showers and firing up between Jackson and Savannah that will track to the southwest through 8 PM. We are looking at a pretty hot weekend! One of the two weekend days we are expecting a chance for showers but one of the days looks dry. We will break your weekend forecast down for you right here.

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors, some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it, driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. This could be offset by favorable conditions including the potential for an above-normal west African monsoon and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development. Here is a list of the potential storm names coming up for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Thursday was the start of Meteorological summer.

Above explains the difference in meteorological and astronomical summer in the graphic below. The first weekend in June is also shaping up to be the warmest weekend of the year so far, so here are a few heat safety reminders from the National Weather Service as well.

We are going to slowly continue to warm up into the weekend. We could be looking at a little cooler weather next week and find out just how hot things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Friday was a bit warmer than Thursday for most of West Tennessee. Highs reached the upper 80s but most of us fell short of 90°. Friday night lows will again drop to the mid 60s. Friday was a mostly dry day but a few afternoon and evening showers popped up again. We should be dry after the sun goes down. The winds will be calm again tonight in general as well.

THE WEEKEND:

A weak front may try to clip us this late this weekend but it looks like a dry front and will have very minimal impacts to West Tennessee. Temperatures will make it up to around 90° this weekend and it will be a bit humid but not bad at all for June across the Mid South. The wind direction will depend on how far south the front makes it and how fast it is pushed away as the weekend progresses. As of now we are expecting northeast winds for most of the weekend. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies as it looks like it will be another fantastic weekend for us here in West Tennessee. Temperatures may be a little cooler as we kick off next week if that front makes it as far south as our viewing area. If we do see a few showers this weekend. Sunday afternoon and evening looks to the best shot.

NEXT WEEK:

A weak front will drift through early in the week and that will drop high temperatures back into the mid 80s for most of the week. Overnight lows will in general fall down to the low to mid 60s. It will not a a very humid week so expect some pretty nice weather for the most part. We can’t rule out an afternoon shower or two each day with Tuesday looking like the best chance of getting wet during the first half of the week. Mostly sunny skies will kick off each day but during the afternoons expect partly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the north all week with sometimes coming out of the northeast and sometimes coming out of the northwest. Chances for rain do not get higher than 20% any day during the upcoming work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to climb as we kick off the month of June and stay that way for awhile. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

