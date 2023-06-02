McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The movie is available in theaters.

