Mugshots : Madison County : 6/01/23 – 6/02/23 5 hours ago WBBJ Staff, James Evans James Evans: Failure to appear, violation of probation Janazjah Neylon Janazjah Neylon: Simple domestic assault Quadres Rolley Quadres Rolley: Vandalism, violation of order of protection William Transou William Transou: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/01/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/02/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin