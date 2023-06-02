Mugshots : Madison County : 6/01/23 – 6/02/23

James Evans James Evans: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Janazjah Neylon Janazjah Neylon: Simple domestic assault

Quadres Rolley Quadres Rolley: Vandalism, violation of order of protection

William Transou William Transou: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/01/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/02/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.