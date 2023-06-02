NFL’s Dexter McCluster to join local football camp Saturday

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A local city receives a visit from a former NFL player.

The Town of Whiteville will host NFL running back Dexter McCluster for the annual youth football training camp.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday from 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

This is a free event for boys and girls ages 4-18 years old.

The kids will have the opportunity to learn football skills and drills from the NFL athlete himself.

Mayor Gene Bowden says that Dexter McCluster will teach the youth about more than just the fundamentals of football.

“He takes the time to have all of the youth take a knee and he just talks to them about life experiences, the things that they’ll need in life,” Mayor Bowden said. “And so it goes far beyond just the football field and the basketball court, depending on what sport your child is in.”

The program has seen significant growth this year, with more than 80 youth signed up, and they expect even more to sign up Saturday.

The event will be held at Whiteville City Park, located at 400 West Main Street.

