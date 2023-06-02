RIFA announces details of 2023 Canstruction gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA’s annual Canstruction gala will return this year with one-of-a-kind entertainment.

“Canstruction 2023: An Evening with The Cleverlys,” presented by Foundation Bank, will be held on Thursday, September 28.

According to a press release, The Cleverlys are nationally-known performers blending music and comedy, described as a “faux-family band” with a unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre.

The Canstruction competition, which will be held on September 26, brings together teams of Jackson-based businesses, churches, schools, and organizations to showcase their talents by creating giant sculptures made from unopened food cans.

All canned food used to make the structures is later donated to RIFA to distribute to those in need.

“Canstruction is our signature event,” said RIFA’s Executive Director, Lisa Tillman. “The funds raised allow us to continue to further our mission of reaching out with the love of Christ to nourish people both spiritually and physically. All of the food used by the teams helps RIFA to feed our hungry neighbors throughout the final quarter of the year.”

The structures will be on display at the gala, which along with entertainment by The Cleverlys, includes a formal dinner and an awards ceremony.

Opportunities for sponsorships, structure-building teams, and full table purchases are currently available. For more information, contact Ester Jones at ejones@rifajackson.org or by phone at (731) 427-7963.

Balcony tickets are also available at this link.

The gala will take place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson, from 6-9 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Rifa hosts 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser