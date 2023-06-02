School supply sale to support local foster children

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local theatre group is aiming to support children in need.

Enlightening the Dark Theatre Company, along with the cast of their upcoming “You’ll Find Me There” production, will be selling school supplies on Saturday, June 3.

The group will be at theLOCAL, located at 202 West Lafayette Street in Jackson, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say that funds collected from the sale will help support local foster children.

Performances of “You’ll Find Me There” will be held from June 15-18 at Homelife Academy, located at 3563 North Highland Avenue.

The show is described as “an innovative off-Broadway style production with creative and modern visuals tied to a nostalgic love of the childhood imagination.”

