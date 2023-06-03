Boat fire leaves one person with minor injuries

SAVANNAH, Tenn. —A boat fire leaves one person with injuries.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, one person was left with minor injuries Saturday morning after a boat explosion in Savannah, TN. According to Amy Spencer, TWRA Region 1 Outreach and Communication Director, an inboard, 25 foot boat was being backed into the water from the Savannah boat ramp, when the engine exploded. One passenger was treated for minor burns and transported by local EMS services to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear what prompted the fire at this time. The ramp remained closed while crews were clearing debris at the scene of the incident.

More photos can be seen from a post by Hardin County Fire Department’s social media page below.

Officials say the boat ramp in Savannah has now been reopened.

