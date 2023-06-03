Cruising in support of West TN rescue workers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —The West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery Team held a fundraiser Saturday. The team hosted the Classic Cruise In at Beech Lake in Lexington.

The team was paired with Beech River Cruisers, to put on a car show, motorcycle dice run, cash giveaways, cornhole tournament, and offer door prizes.

The proceeds raised from the event will go toward the West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery Team for new gear, training, boat servicing, and more.

The team is tasked with doing body recoveries, search and rescue, and other water related calls.

“I want to thank all the people for coming out, and I especially want to thank Beech River Cruisers for helping with it. One volunteer agency helping another volunteer agency, helping the community,” said J.D. Dunkle, Captain of the West TN Dive Rescue and Recovery.

Dunkle says there’s very few dive teams in West Tennessee and utilizing divers is a much safer and efficient method of search and recovery.

