Football camp brings local youth together

WHITEVILLE, Tenn.—A football camp was held in a local city.

Whiteville held their football camp on Saturday hosted by former NFL running back Dexter McCluster.







It took place at the Whiteville City Park from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It was a free event for boys and girls ages 4-18.

Many kids and teens participated and many people were also there for support.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of traction this has caught in only three years. I’m excited, we got the guys behind us competing, having fun in the sun baby, so what more could you ask for,” McCluster said.

Mayor of Whiteville, Gene Bowden, says this third annual football camp was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get some exercise, while making friends and enjoying the game they love.

For more local news in West Tennessee, click here.