Dateline: McKenzie, Tennessee

Services for Frank Edward White, 85, will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brothers Scottie Davis, Windal Walker, and Fred Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. White, a Millwright for Proctor and Gamble, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 8, 1937 near Greenfield, Tennessee to Cecil Frank and Nell Marie Swindell White. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in McKenzie serving in several capacities, a past member of the McKenzie Fire Department and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Joe White and Walter White.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Wanda Phillips White of McKenzie, two daughters Lisa (Jamie) Whitworth of Gleason, Patricia (Scottie) Davis of Huntingdon, a sister Robbie Barker of McKenzie, a brother Charles (Meredith) White of McKenzie, four grandchildren Brittany (Brandon) Beeler, Leah Mebane, Emily Davis, and Jordan Davis, three great grandchildren Blaire Beeler, Bear Beeler, and Briggs Beeler.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Whitworth, Scottie Davis, Jeff Whitworth, Brandon Beeler, Jordan Davis, and Mike White.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.