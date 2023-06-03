Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!

Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy around 7 to 8-years-old. He enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.















Tucker enjoys walks with his foster Mom and playtime with his foster siblings. He also enjoys lounging in the sunshine!

He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with you, while watching your favorite movie.

He is neutered, heartworm-negative, and fully vaccinated. His biggest wish is to find his fur-ever family and find his second chance at a lovely life.

Anyone interested in adopting Tucker or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.