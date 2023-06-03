Walk event raises Alzheimer’s awareness in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. —One organization held a walk to spread awareness of a disease that affects many.

The West Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association held their 2nd annual Alzheimer’s Tennessee-Jackson Walk at Liberty Park.

Courtesy of FB: Alzheimer's Tennessee, inc., West TN

Their goal was to spread awareness of the disease and offer resources for those suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Attendees could enjoy live music, free food, a cake walk, and more.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee is using proceeds from today’s event to provide resources, such as training for caregivers, education for law enforcement, support groups, and advocacy for families.

“So for us to be able to support these families and be here, it’s just one of the parts of our ministry,” said Amanda Leitch, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Regional Director.

Their next event will be a bingo charity event on June 24 in Jackson.

