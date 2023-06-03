Young entrepreneurs test their skills at a unique market

JACKSON, Tenn. —One organization gives children the opportunity to be an entrepreneur.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market came to the Hub City Saturday. This event allowed children to set up booths at the Farmer’s Market and utilize their skills as young entrepreneurs.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market saw a need for these events after a test run in Utah. Now the events are held in nine different states and all across the state of Tennessee.

“I love being able to do this with the kids because there is such a need and the kids are so creative. And they are these little entrepreneurs that need a place to do it and I love being able to bring it to the kids all over Tennessee and give them the opportunity, said Amanda Mollenhour, Nashville Manager, Children’s Entrepreneur Market.

Mollenhour says more of these events will come to West Tennessee in the future.

