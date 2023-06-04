3rd annual Miss Juneteenth returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—A pageant is held in the Hub City.

The Society for African American Cultural Awareness held their annual Miss Juneteenth pageant at The Ned here in Jackson.

Chairperson of Miss Jackson Juneteenth Coalition, Tisa Day tells us more about the pageant.





















“We are so excited, we have ten beautiful young ladies that will be competing for the crown,” Day said.

Day explains that this is also more than just awarding a crown.

“It’s about scholarship and giving away scholarship funds. It’s about learning your history, it’s about giving back to your community, and it’s about sisterhood,” Day said.

The ten girls had many ways to impress the judges including a talent portion where they could showcase their skills.

President of SAACA, Wendy Martin says that the inspiration behind this pageant was that the organization had been already celebrating Miss Juneteenth in Jackson for over thirty years, and that Day mentioned to her about starting a pageant.

“And we just spoke it into existence. We have a wonderful coalition that is working the pageantry world and we are just so pleased to present our third pageant,” Martin said.

Martin would like to thank everyone who has made this such a success, and to the city for backing them.

For more local news stories, click here.