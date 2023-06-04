A local business celebrates 20 years

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local antique shop is celebrating their 20th year in business.

Starting June 1st, the Carriage House Antique Market and Café held a four day celebration.

During this time, almost all items in the store were 20% off, and on Thursday they gave away swag bags for the first 20 customers to purchase more than $100 from the store.









On Friday, they had samples and tastings from their country market, live music, and a photo booth.

Saturday the antique store gave away door prizes and giveaways.

Owners William and Teresa Ide share how it feels to be in business for 20 years.

“Old. It seems like just yesterday that we opened the store and twenty years went by very quickly,” Ide said.

The Carriage House Antique Market and Café is located at 195 Carriage House Drive in Jackson

For more local news stories, click here.