A local church takes its worshipping outdoors

MILAN, Tenn.—A local church took their service outside.

Recently renamed Love Elevation Church in Milan held an outdoor church service today.

Courtesy of Love Elevation Church

Courtesy of Love Elevation Church

Courtesy of Love Elevation Church

Courtesy of Love Elevation Church

Courtesy of Love Elevation Church



Courtesy of Love Elevation Church

Apostle, Anthony Ballard says that sometimes the church service has to get out of the walls of the church building and let the community know they are here for them.

Pastor, Tawanna Ballard says during the service they captured the interest of the community like never before.

She says people came outside to listen, stopped by, or pulled over to hear the service.

At the service, not only did they worship but they also had food, games, such as basketball and sack races, and also fellowship.

“This service right here was really a thing about hey, school is out, summer’s in, let’s go outside, and have some fun. And we got so much attention that we wanted to do this again, probably in another month or two,” The Ballard said.

Love Elevation Church also has big plans for an upcoming addition to their church building.

For more local news stories happening in West TN, click here.