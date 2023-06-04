A local organization celebrates one of its own

JACKSON, Tenn.— The Salvation Army is celebrating a newly promoted captain.

Former Lieutenant, Mark Cancia from the Salvation Army was promoted to Captain Sunday.









Cancia says the Salvation Army has a quasi-military structure, so they have ranks assigned to the officers.

Cancia has been a lieutenant for his first five years in the Salvation Army.

“It’s really nice to be able to enjoy this moment with friends, with family, with community members,” Captain Cancia said.

Captain Cancia says he wants to continue to move the mission of the Salvation Army forward, which is to preach the gospel and meet human needs without discrimination.

