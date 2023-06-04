A new facility offers hope for troubled men

Beech Bluff, Tenn.—An organization starts a new program and opens a facility to help men close the chapter on drug addiction.

We have the details on how this program will be making a difference.















The Hope Recovery Center, well known for helping women overcome drug addiction, will now be helping men do the same.

The newly established Men of Hope facility located in Beech Bluff, is a beautiful location that will be home to 12 men that have decided to change their lives and quit using drugs for good.

Executive Director for the Hope Recovery Center, Marcie Hendrick, says that they have been working hard on getting this Men of Hope facility together, and thanks everyone who has helped make this possible.

The 12 men will be staying at the facility, where they will go through a year long program. The men will be doing anger management and counseling classes that will work with them on battling drug addiction.

“When they come in, is one level and then after a month they go to a different level, so they are always expanding. We also have Hope Café and Hope Store, that we actually pay them the last three months to work with us,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick explains that this is to help transition them once they go back to their communities.

We spoke with Justin Duck and Chance Burke, two of the 12 men that are staying at the facility.

They told us what they hope to accomplish while staying here.

“To accomplish long term sobriety, my relationship with the lord, to be reunited with my family, my children, and that’s the main goal. Just to keep following the lord and wherever he leads me,” Duck said.

“I was lost, and finding the lord and having him in my life has brought not only me, but my family to Jesus. My family is involved in the program just about as much as I am. I am very happy to be here,” Burke said.

During their stay, they will have their own rooms available, as well as all kinds of fun activities to enjoy. Some of those activities include fishing, an entertainment room, and more.

Director for the Women of Hope, Kristie Butler says she is excited for these men to have this opportunity, and looks forward to seeing the Men of Hope succeed just like the Women of Hope.

“If you’re sitting out there right now and you want a better life, you can call (731) 616-7613 and Pastor Marcie will tell you all about how to get into the Men of Hope,” Butler said.

For more news happening in West TN, click here.