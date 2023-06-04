Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for suspect

DECATUR CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement searching for individual.

Decatur County law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Singer, ran from local enforcement and is wanted in several counties.

He was last seen in the areas around Bunches Chapel and Mousetail communities.

The suspect also stole a vehicle. If anyone sees the individual, they are asked to not approach the suspect but to call 911 immediately.

Law enforcement also asked that residents in the area keep their doors and vehicles locked.

No further details are available at this time.

If you see Singer, contact the Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office at (731) 852-3703.

