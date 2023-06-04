Local community comes together for a walk event

SELMER, Tenn. —- A special walk event is held in a local city.

The 1st annual Walk for Jesus was held in Selmer, TN, on Saturday at the city park.



This is the first walk event of its kind that brought the community together for 3 laps around the track for Holy Trinity (one for the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.) The event featured participants of all ages, races, and denominations, coming together as a community and walking to show their love for Jesus Christ.

Organizer for the event and local business owner, Nicky Atkins says he was pleased with the event’s turnout and is looking forward to making next year’s event even bigger.

