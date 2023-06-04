NFL star host a special event in Milan

MILAN, Tenn.—An an NFL player hosts a special event in a local city.

NFL player Avery Williamson hosted a field day on Saturday.

NFL player, Avery Williamson













The event was held in Milan at the Johnnie Hale Stadium.

There was dodgeball, tug-of-war, an obstacle course, a bouncy house, and more.

Williamson also took pictures and signed autographs for the fans.

Many people were in attendance to show support and have a great time.

“I want to get the community out and have fun, support local businesses through the food vendors, and also raise money for my foundation. So it’s an exciting day. I’m glad that a lot of people have come out. Just a great event. I’m super pumped for it,” Williamson said.

All money made at the event will go to the Avery Williamson Reach Foundation to help children and families in need.

