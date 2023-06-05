1 arrested during fentanyl investigation

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Monday that one person was arrested during an ongoing investigation into fentanyl.

In October of 2022, the TBI says the investigation into illicit drug sales in Henderson County began, with three controlled purchases of fentanyl being made at a residence in the 70 block of Brown Street in Lexington.

Following the purchases, an indictment was later made on June 1 of this year, charging Decota Harmon with three counts of sale and delivery of schedule II (fentanyl).

The TBI says that Harmon later arrested during a traffic stop. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail and is being held without bond.

