JACKSON, Tenn. — The 20th annual Highway 70 Yard Sale is almost here!

This year’s sale is set to begin Thursday, June 8, giving deal seekers the chance to stop and find sales from Memphis to Camden.

The sale will follow Highway 70, its namesake, and will end on Saturday, June 10.

You can find a map of locations here, plus follow join the group on Facebook.

Find more local news here.