Free Fishing Day to be held on June 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A day of free fishing is taking place across Tennessee’s public waters on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that the 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day will be June 10, giving all state residents and visitors of any age the chance to fish all day without a license.

You will be able to fish on Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.

Plus, those under 15 can fish for free from June 10 to June 16!

The day was named after Bobby Wilson, who retired last year after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA.

The TWRA says the day is aimed at introducing children to fishing and also to increase interest in fishing.

