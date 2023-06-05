Isolated Pop Ups Linger, Haze & Smoke Moving in to West Tennessee

We are tracking some storm activity southwest of Madison county this evening that is moving away from us. We are seeing a few pop up showers & weak storms going up north & west of Jackson. Most will likely stay just out of Madison county. They are slowly tracking to the southeast. They will impact Humboldt and Gibson and track along HWY 70A. More cells are developing north and west of Brownsville as well.

A cold front will move through late Wednesday but as it moves in from the north, we are expecting hazy conditions from some of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The front could also bring a few storms with it as well. A more significant front is on track late in the weekend that will impact West Tennessee. Catch all the details and the latest up to the minute forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear after the sun goes down tonight. Some evening showers and storms will continue with most to the west of Jackson through 9pm. The winds will come out of the northeast tonight between 5-10 MPH. Some haze may begin to move in late tonight into the day on Tuesday due to a cold front pushing the Canadian smoke from their wildfires towards the Mid South. Overnight lows will dip down to the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is going to be another hot day with temperatures making it back up to around 90° again. Skies will be mostly sunny and most of us will be dry. There will be a few afternoon and evening pop up showers with most of them being south of Jackson. Expect some hazy conditions as well due to the wildfire smoke. The winds will continue to come out of the north. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front is expected to pass by late in the day on Wednesday. As the front slides by, we are expecting some isolated showers and weak storms to develop as it passes through. Highs on Wednesday will still reach up to around 90° before the front passes. We are still expecting some haze to hang around during the first half of the day. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a little cooler behind the cold front with highs reaching the mid 80s. Thursday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. There could be a few showers on Thursday but we are not expecting much. It depends on how far south the front makes it before it stalls out. Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Thursday and the winds will come out of the northeast.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be the nicest day of the week. It will not be too hot or too humid and we should see sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will fall down to around 60°. We are not expecting rain showers on Friday. The winds will start out of the north but will change direction late in the day back to the south.

THE WEEKEND:

Southerly winds are expected to warm us back up some to kick off the weekend. The humidity may increase as well. There is a cold front that is expected to pass sometime late into the weekend that will usher in a round of thunderstorms with it. These are not expected to be of the pop up variety and some of them could be strong or severe so we need to monitor the weekend forecast as the week progresses. Highs will reach the upper 80s both days with morning lows falling down to the low to mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south and southwest until the front passes then it will shift back to the north. We should still see a lot of sunshine on Saturday before we see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. Cooler weather is expected to kick off next week dropping below normal for the first time in a awhile.

HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST INFORMATION:

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors, some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it, driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. This could be offset by favorable conditions including the potential for an above-normal west African monsoon and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development.

Here is a list of the potential storm names coming up for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to climb as we kick off the month of June and stay that way for awhile. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

