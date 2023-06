Funeral service for Leona C. Moffitt, age 93, will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Montgomery High School in Lexington, TN. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, TN.

Mrs. Moffitt died Monday, May 29, 2023 at Henderson County Community Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Montgomery High School in Lexington, TN from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.