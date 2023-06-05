Mrs. Lillian Bernice Jeffries, 87, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:00 A. M. at Jefferson Street Church of Christ in Brownsville. Interment will be in Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 9:00 A. M. until time of service at Jefferson Street Church of Christ.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472