New school budget approved, benefiting local staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System’s Board members and others from the community came together to discuss amendments to current budgets.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King shared on the 2023 fiscal year and the numbers behind consecutive success.

“So for the third year in a row, we’ve stayed under budget. You know, there’s been a conversation, some pockets, the community talking about overspending. Well, we know that’s not happening because we’re staying under budget. We have a healthy fund balance that’s right at about $17 million,” said Greg Hammond, the Chief of Public Relations for the school system.

Another major topic was the fiscal year 2024 budget, which was put to a vote and approved with some major benefits to staff.

“The We Care Initiative, and these reimbursables when our employees pay for gym memberships, pay for massages and things of this nature, they’re now able to be reimbursed for that,” Hammond said. “The starting salary in our school district has improved and so teachers starting out in our school district will now make $46,000.”

Another major benefit mentioned is the 5% increase in insurance will be absorbed through the budget.

Hammond also shared the school budget now runs September to September, and employees will see those raises and improvements in their pay beginning in September.

The next board meeting is scheduled for June 15.

