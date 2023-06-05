‘Nights on Broadway’ concert series to begin June 15, market underway

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The City of McKenzie is about to see its own musical series begin.

Local Music

The Nights on Broadway series is set to kickoff with the Fajita Brothers on June 15, followed by:

Colton Baker on June 29

Longshot Band on July 6

Flashback on July 20

James Greer Band on August 3

Cool Daddy on September 7

King Beez on September 14

“We typically do local artists as well as regional artists. So we’ve got some that are local. Flashback is one of our crowd favorites. They’re local here in McKenzie and Carroll County. But then we also finish the season up with King Beez, which is B.B. King’s house band out of Memphis, and so we’ll go out with a bang. So all these events are free and open to the community, as well as visitors. This is a way that we can bring tourists to our city to see what we have to offer,” said McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin.

You are asked to bring your own lawn chair. And remember, if there is rain, the musical series will be moved to the Park Theatre.

Local Market

The Farmers’ Market in McKenzie is one of the few markets in the area showcasing a new concept of being housed in a “green” building instead of the tradition open air pavilions.

This allows vendors with meats to have electricity without the fear of sudden downpours interfering with electrical currents.

The market also offers outdoor booth set ups as well.

The market is open the first Saturday of June through the last Saturday of October from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can stay up-to-date with the City of McKenzie on Facebook or through their website.

You can also find the McKenzie Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

