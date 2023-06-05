Norma Bundy
Funeral service for Norma Bundy, age 84, will be Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at East Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bundy died Friday, June 2, 2023 at Mission Convalescent Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Bundy will lie-in-state Friday, June 9, 2023 at East Jackson Church of Christ from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.