Open house held for new art studio, classroom of art

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new art studio for children held its open house on Monday.

Egghead Arts is a new professional art studio and classroom of art located inside the Art on Shannon Studio in downtown Jackson.

Egghead Arts will host classes and camps for children this summer. Classes will be held from July 17 through August 4.

Summer camps will be held from June 18 through August 4 as well.

“We will be hosting classes for ages 3+ potty trained all the way through high school. Our high school classes include printing and painting using acrylic and gouache. And our preschool classes use tempera sticks and tempera paints,” said Megan Shullman, the owner and a teacher at Egghead Arts.

To register your child or to obtain more information, visit their Facebook.

Their official website will be ready mid June.

