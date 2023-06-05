Rockabillys kick off season, offer special events at home games

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys have kicked off the season and are hosting events every home game of the season for fans to enjoy.

From music to fireworks, The Ballpark will have events where you and your family can have a good time.

The Rockabillys held their inaugural home opener game last Friday and more than 3,000 fans were in attendance.

Dennis Bastien, the CEO and President of the Jackson Rockabillys, said there are lots of fun events to come for fans to enjoy other than the home games.

“We are here for people to have fun. We’ve done a massive, massive renovation of The Ballpark. The City of Jackson has been phenomenal to work with as far as renovations and cleaning up. You’re looking at one of the nicest playing fields in America right out here, so we’re ready to rock and roll,” Bastien said.

Events may include, but are not limited to, promotions, giveaway nights, company nights or just fun events for fans to enjoy.

“So you have 30 home dates and we’re doing a lot of fun stuff, and we’re already planning things for next year. We’ve got a lot of our partners and sponsors that said, ‘Hey, we want to do this, we want to do that.’ So you’re going to see some really unique things,” Bastien said.

Aside from what’s to come, there will be an event held every Friday that family and friends will love.

“Every Friday night is a giant firework show. We are told that the firework show here last Friday night was the largest they’ve ever done here. We’re proud of that. So every Friday night, folks is Friday night fireworks here at The Ballpark,” Bastien said.

Music will also be included during the home games.

“We’ve got this beautiful pavilion over here that we just built a stage, and every Saturday night after a home game, we’ll have a band play from either Memphis, Nashville or locally. Every Saturday, post game is the extra inning stage so there’s a lot for people to do,” Bastien said.

Bastien said the goal is for everyone to have fun, because if not, they will not be coming back.

You can keep up-to-date with their events and games on Facebook or through their website.

