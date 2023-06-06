Conger, Condray answer questions at local club’s meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club hosted a meeting with two special guest speakers.

Tuesday, the Exchange Club had their meeting and invited Mayor Scott Conger and mayoral candidate Ray Condray to answer a few questions before next week’s election.

Both were asked the same three questions, and each had three minutes to respond.

Many people were in attendance to see what they had to say.

Melanie Luckey, the President-Elect of the Jackson Exchange Club, said that both men did a great job at keeping it a friendly and civil discussion.

“One thing that the National Exchange Club values is Americanism and patriotism, and so this is part of our ‘get out the vote’ emphasis. We wanted to give our Exchange Club members a chance to meet the candidates who are in the runoff next week for the mayor of Jackson,” Luckey said.

Both Conger and Condray expressed that they were excited to be at the meeting.

Condray said that people need to hear from the candidates and is happy that he was able to do this.

He also thanked everyone for coming out.

Conger told us that he is grateful for the opportunity to come to this meeting and answer questions.

He said that he prefers to answer questions compared to giving speeches due to the fact that he can talk about what people care about instead of what he cares about.

“This has been one of the most incredible things that I have been involved with in my entire life. It has just been awesome to meet so many great people,” Condray said.

“It’s an honor. This is the best job there is. I love getting up and doing it everyday, and I hope to get a chance to do it for four more years,” Conger said.

The runoff election is set for June 13. This will be the second time that Conger will face a candidate in a runoff.

Find more local news here.