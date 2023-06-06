Field of Flags to be raised in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Field of Flags is set to be raised in downtown Jackson.

According to a news release, the 17th annual Field of Flags will be placed for Flag Day at Triangle Park.

The event, held by the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will see the raising of 176 Betsy Ross-style US flags.

The flags, which will be installed on June 10, are to honor the Revolutionary War ancestors of Jackson and Madison County.

A dedication ceremony will be June 17 at 10 a.m., with the flags flying high through July 8.

The public is invited to attend the June 17th ceremony, but are asked to bring your own seating.

The ceremony will also feature special guests Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, and Madison County Mayor AJ Massey.

The names of Revolutionary War patriots honored by flags on the field will also be read.

The county’s is the final home to at least 17 Revolutionary War patriots including: John Arnold; William Betts; Jonas Clark, Sr.; Benjamin Clearwater; John Dillard; Joel Dyer; Richard Fenner; Rev. Green Hill; Chapness Madding; Bradley Medlin; James Nolin; Nicholas Perry; Lewis Griffin; Solomon Johnson; John Robertson; William Stewart; and Moses Robison.

