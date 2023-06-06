Hazy Conditions Continue, Cold Front Wednesday, Storm Threat Sunday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Haze will continue to move into West Tennessee tonight and into the day on Wednesday. A cold front will continue to push the Canadian smoke from their wildfires south. The front will pass by late Wednesday. As the front slides by, we are expecting to see the haze and smoke pushed out of our area. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when dealing with a decrease in air quality.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday and Friday. There appears to be a more significant storm system on the way late in the weekend that could bring some severe storm chances back to the Mid South. Catch the full weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday was another hot day with temperatures making it back up to around 90° again. Skies were mostly sunny and the showers stayed just south of the Tennessee/Mississippi border. Expect some hazy conditions as well due to the wildfire smoke to linger overnight. The winds will be calm for the most part after the sun sets. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front is expected to pass by late in the day on Wednesday. As the front slides by, we are expecting some isolated showers and weak storms to develop as it passes through late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will still reach up to around 90° before the front passes. We are still expecting some haze to hang around during the first half of the day. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a little cooler behind the cold front with highs reaching the mid 80s. Thursday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. There could be a few showers on early Thursday but we are not expecting much. It depends on how far south the front makes it before it stalls out. Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Thursday and the winds will come out of the northeast.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be the nicest day of the week. It will not be too hot or too humid and we should see sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will fall down to around 60°. We are not expecting rain showers on Friday. The winds will start out of the north but will change direction late in the day back to the south.

THE WEEKEND:

Southerly winds are expected to warm us back up some to kick off the weekend. The humidity may increase as well. There is a cold front that is expected to pass sometime late into the weekend that will usher in a round of thunderstorms with it. These are not expected to be of the pop up variety and some of them could be strong or severe so we need to monitor the weekend forecast as the week progresses. Highs will reach the upper 80s both days with morning lows falling down to the low to mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south and southwest until the front passes then it will shift back to the north. We should still see a lot of sunshine on Saturday before we see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. Cooler weather is expected to kick off next week dropping below normal for the first time in a awhile.

HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST INFORMATION:

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors, some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it, driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. This could be offset by favorable conditions including the potential for an above-normal west African monsoon and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development.

Here is a list of the potential storm names coming up for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to remain above normal for the beginning of June and stay that way until next week. There is a chance for some severe weather late this weekend so stay weather aware. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

