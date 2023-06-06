Investigation underway in deadly Martin shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Martin.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies arrived at Haygood Road in Martin around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting incident.

On the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.

The victim, 46-year-old Mason Arnold, was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, the sheriff’s department says.

The department says no charges have been filed in relation to the investigation.

