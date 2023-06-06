Kids Market to continue in Jackson for June

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some new opportunities are on the way for children in business.

Children’s Entrepreneur Market

The City of Jackson and the Children’s Entrepreneur Market are hosting an event together at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

It will provide kids aged five to 16 a place to show their entrepreneurial skills and gain invaluable experience in delivering sales pitches, conducting transactions, and polishing their customer service.

The event first took place on Saturday, June 3.

Following the success of the initial Childrens Market, the City of Jackson and West Tennessee Farmers Market plans to host more this month.

“They are young entrepreneurs and they need all the support and help that they can get cause this is the future of the Farmers Market, so we want to promote that,” said Bruce Bond, the Director of West Tennessee Farmers Market.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market will be held every Saturday this month.

